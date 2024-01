Бивш играч на ЦСКА - София и Лудогорец подписа в Грузия

🇬🇪🇬🇼Torpedo Kutaisi sign Jorginho from Ordabasy Shymkent.✅



📊Formerly of Wisla Plock 🇵🇱, Ludogorets 🇧🇬, CSKA-Sofia 🇧🇬 & Saint-Étienne 🇫🇷 the 28-year-old LW pens a 2+1 deal with Torpedo.



🫡Jorginho is also part of the Guinea-Bissau National team, scoring 5 goals in 25 apps. pic.twitter.com/GBuNUIvP7R