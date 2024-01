Десет отбора вкараха по 130+ точки в луда нощ в НБА

Tyrese Haliburton continues his HISTORIC run in the Pacers' 5th-straight victory!



🔥 31 PTS, 12 AST, 5 3PM, 3 BLK, 0 TOV

🔥 1st player ever to reach those thresholds in a game

🔥 76 AST, 7 TOV during winning streak... first player ever with that many AST and that few TOV over 5… pic.twitter.com/MvV9lOi5I7