Чалханоолу отказал да премине в лидера в саудитското първенство

Calhanoglu has REJECTED a move to Saudi Arabia this January ⚫️🔵❌



Al-Hilal (Neymar’s team) offered him a 4 year deal worth €18M a season, TRIPLE his current salary at Inter.



He doesn’t want to leave as he wants to win the Scudetto with Inter.



📰 Gazzetta pic.twitter.com/cBG5SQV7mZ