Постекоглу обяви завръщания за Тотнъм и похвали Евертън

🚨Ange Postecoglou on Spurs’ disciplinary record:



🗣️"It’s costing us during games, it’s costing us post-games. The players are well aware of the impact it has.”



🗣️”Hopefully we keep winning and the guys who miss out learn their lesson that way."



