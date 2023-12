Лудогорец прави защитник на Балкани най-скъпия футболист в историята на Косово

🚨 Lumbard Dellova is set to become the most expensive transfer in Kosovar football history. 💰🇽🇰



Bulgarian reigning champions Ludogorets have bid €800,000. 🇧🇬



But an even higher offer has come in from American side New York City FC which has bid close to €1m. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/6rBrO2ElZI