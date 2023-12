РБ Лайпциг ще загуби една от емблемите си

🔴⚪️🇺🇸 Emil Forsberg will join New York Red Bulls from RB Leipzig, deal agreed and confirmed.



Not signed yet but Forsberg will play his final two games for Leipzig then join MLS side.



Understand deal will be valid until 2026 with an option until 2027. Here we go soon. 🤝🏻 pic.twitter.com/TgSHb0eZcd