Във Франкфурт вярват във Ван де Беек и не са притеснени от това, че не играе

❗️Eintracht Frankfurt is optimistic about winning the race for Donny van de Beek ✔️



➡️ Talks with his management are ongoing

➡️ Top relation between his agent Hasan Cetinkaya & #SGE bosses.



Eintracht is not deterred by his limited playtime this season. They believe in him. Not… pic.twitter.com/Lj5tPfwlH9