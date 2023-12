Шампионът във Формула 2 ще кара в Япония догодина

DRIVER ANNOUNCEMENT | 🇫🇷 F2 Champion Théo Pourchaire joins Team Impul for the 2024 season of Super Formula!



The 20-year-old Sauber junior recently participated in the SF joint test from December 6–7 at Suzuka, setting the 6th fastest time over 2 days of testing.#SuperFormula pic.twitter.com/56lHXQqfw3