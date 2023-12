Легендата Джорджо Киелини приключи с футбола

#Chiellini career stats:



For #Juventus : 561 appearances (3rd all time), 36 goals, 9 scudetti, 5 Coppa Italia’s and 5 super cups



For the #Azzurri 117 appearances (tied for 5th), 8 goals and Euro 2020 winner



Legend of Italian football 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/O1RSGYVZFF