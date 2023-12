Витор Роке си взе емоционално “довиждане” с феновете на Атлетико ПР и вече мисли за Барселона

🔵🔴 Vitor Roque after saying goodbye to Athletico PR fans: "I did my best but it's time for my dream, Barça...".



"I'm working on my mind. I want to be humble at Barça, I want to work and work again. Work very hard. I want and hope to be ready".



"I'll do my best for Barça". pic.twitter.com/0jxY0dKnWV