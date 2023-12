Рони О'Съливан накара феновете си да треперят, но се класира за 11-тия си полуфинал в UK Championship

The 🅵🅸🆁🆂🆃 player to win 100 matches at the UK Championship 💯



Ronnie O'Sullivan seals a 6-5 victory over Zhou Yuelong with a break of 122 to reach the semi-finals at the Barbican.#UKChampionship | @wst | @ronnieo147 pic.twitter.com/GxX7zoKocl