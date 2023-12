Тен Хаг: Манчестър Юн играе добре, а Онана е вторият най-добър вратар в Англия

1-5 - Most goals prevented with saves in the Premier League this season based on Opta's expected goals model:



+6.3 - Thomas Kaminski

+3.7 - André Onana

+3.5 - Neto

+3.4 - Alisson

+3.3 - Guglielmo Vicario



Confirmed.



