Ред Бул плаща повече от 7.4 милиона, за да участва във Формула 1 догодина

🚨 Red Bull will have to pay an entry fee of $7.4m to enter the 2024 season 😳



Base fee: $657,837

Per point scored: $7893



Horner: "I mean, it's a luxury problem to have, because we've had to score the points to generate the invoice.. Thankfully, it's outside of the budget… pic.twitter.com/RgEBDxSOOj