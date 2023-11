Сасуоло надви като гост Емполи в луд мач със седем гола

5 - No player has provided more assists than Jeremy Toljan in Serie A this season: 5, level with Marcus Thuram.



Only Kieran Trippier (6) has provided more assists than Jeremy Toljan (5) among defenders the Big-5 European Leagues 2023/24.



Precious.#EmpoliSassuolo #SerieA pic.twitter.com/mda9E7S9NY