Моа Илар спечели масовия старт от Световната купа в Рукатунтури

What a finish for women's 20km race! Sweden's own Moa Ilar 🇸🇪 takes the first place! Jessie Diggins broke her stick before finish, but still managed to take second place. Rosie Brennan also took podium spot, so great showing for team USA! 🇺🇸 #rukanordic #fiscrosscountry #hiihto pic.twitter.com/MUpLdzRWVU