Лара Гут-Бехрами триумфира в гигантския слалом при жените в САЩ

🎿 After a fantastic first run, @alicerobins0n is leading the giant slalom in @killingtonmtn, followed by @sarahector (+0.06s) and Lara Gut-Behrami (+0.08s)! Don't miss it at 13.00 LOC // 19:00 CET 🔥 #fisalpine pic.twitter.com/Gti76fhslz