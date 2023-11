Мартин Ниенгет грабна победата на 10 км в Рука

What a race! Just couple of seconds between the first and second. Iivo Niskanen 🇫🇮 battled with Martin Loewstroem Nyenget 🇳🇴 throughout the entire competition, but in the end it was Martin who took the win with an amazing end to the race. #fiscrosscountry #hiihto #rukanordic pic.twitter.com/a2FwkJ3T2E