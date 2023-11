Гуардиола: Клоп ме направи по-добър мениджър, а Ливърпул са най-добрият ни съперник, ние и Евертън сме напълно различни случаи

🗣️ Pep Guardiola on Everton’s points deduction and #MCFC’s 115 charges. “I'm not going to say one word about Everton, but they are two completely different cases. I know people are saying, 'Why don't #MCFC go to the Conference League?', but all I know from our lawyers is that… pic.twitter.com/rGPMFnwtMk