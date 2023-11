Мик Шумахер вече е пилот на Алпин в WEC

🚨 #WEC | Mick Schumacher, Ferdinand Habsburg and Paul-Loup Chatin join Alpine’s Hypercar team 🤝



Schumacher will take part in his first WEC season, not long after testing the A424 for the first time in October.



@SignatechAlpine | #LeMans #Alpine