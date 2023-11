Джокович приземи Синер и стигна до рекордна титла на Финалите на ATP

Djokovic d. Jannik Sinner 6-3 6-3



Let’s recap his year.



✅ATP Finals Champion (most of all time)

✅Won 40th Masters (most of all time)

✅Won 3 out of 4 Slams

✅8th year end #1 finish (most of all time)

✅Won 22 of last 23 matches



