Кевин-Принс Боатенг: Де Дзерби е по-добър от Гуардиола, ще бъде номер 1 през следващите 20-30 години

🇬🇭🗣️ Kevin Prince Boateng: "I love Balotelli. For me he could win the Ballon d'Or 3 times. He needed someone like me every day or people to put him in the right direction."



"Mario was of another level, he was a phenomenon. He showed what he could do, I played with him and saw… pic.twitter.com/Omr7dlrYma