Брайтън с трето поредно равенство

Brighton haven’t won any of their last six games in the Premier League:



🔴 1-6 vs Aston Villa

🟡 2-2 vs Liverpool

🔴 1-2 vs Manchester City

🟡 1-1 vs Fulham

🟡 1-1 vs Everton

🟡 1-1 vs Sheffield United pic.twitter.com/jCVjFnHZcM