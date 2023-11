Юбилеен гол на Имобиле донесе ценен успех на Лацио срещу пряк конкурент

200 - Ciro Immobile is only the 5th player to score 200+ goals with a single team in the Big-5 European leagues in all competitions since 2016/17 (his first season for Lazio), after Lewandowski (277), Mbappé (224), Messi (219) and Kane (216). Olympus.#LazioFeyenoord #UCL pic.twitter.com/zZaCGeahEa