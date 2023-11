Ричарлисон ще се подложи на операция

🚨🚨𝗕𝗥𝗘𝗔𝗞𝗜𝗡𝗚 | Tottenham Hotspur forward Richarlison says he will undergo surgery on his pelvis soon:



🗣️"The last few months haven’t been easy for me. I’ve had health problems. I’ve already spoken to the doctors and soon I will do surgery on my pubis."



🗣️“I think it’s… pic.twitter.com/XNj3ltW6fT