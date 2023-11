Алегри: Приемам Фиорентина за наш конкурент в борбата за място в топ 4

🎙️Max Allegri #FiorentinaJuve press conference recap



▪️Chiesa is fine, doing better.

▪️On the left between Cambiaso, Kostic and Iling, one could even be a central midfielder.

▪️McKennie could play on the right wing.

▪️Kean has developed on a mental level but must keep… pic.twitter.com/ioOhfPeLOQ