Папата шокира сънародниците си и избра Пеле пред Марадона и Меси

Journalist: "Who do you prefer: Messi or Maradona?"

Pope:"I add a 3rd Pelé. Maradona, as a player, a great, but as a man he failed. Messi is very correct, a gentleman But for me, of these 3 the great gentleman is Pele, with a heart...All 3 are great

