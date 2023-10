Меси посочи кои млади играчи ще спорят за “Златната топка” и коментира съперничеството си с Кристиано

✨ Messi: “Haaland, Mbappe, Vinicius and many young players can compete for Ballon d’Or in the next years…”.



“I also think that Lamine Yamal, who is still very young and plays for Barcelona, ​​will play a prominent role and fight for it in the future too”. 🔵🔴👀 pic.twitter.com/4PIsR3ns97