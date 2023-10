Питър-Стеф дю Троа: Горди сме, че всеки от нас играе за нашата страна

Pieter-Steph du Toit 👏🤯



2️⃣8️⃣ Tackles

1️⃣ Turnover won.

8️⃣8️⃣% Tackle Success.



A colossal performance in the biggest match of his career 🌟#StrongerTogether 🇿🇦 | #RWCFinal pic.twitter.com/jkQvgwV7Dm