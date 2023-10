Йокич отново показа, че конете го интересуват повече от баскетбола

Jamal Murray: "Who's that?"



Nikola Jokic: "I'm scouting horses."



Jamal: "You're scouting? How many do you have?"



Jokic: "Right now, like, 7, 8... Uh, 10, 12." 🤣🐎



