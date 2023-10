Шокиращата изповед на Фаджоли - дългове за милиони, заплахи от нелегални букмейкъри и лъжи към съотборници

🚨‼️Excerpts from the interrogation of Fagioli:



- “I was told: you have to pay or we’ll break your legs”

- “It was #Tonali who told me to bet on an illegal site”

- “I asked Gatti and Dragusin for money”

- “I bet on everything, even Torino. But never Juve”



[GdS via @Guillaumemp]…