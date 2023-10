Бедзеки решава днес дали ще пътува за Индонезия

.@Michelin is getting ready for an exciting #IndonesianGP, celebrating a significant milestone. Relive the highlights of 2022, discover the specific #MICHELINPower allocation, and stay tuned for a memorable weekend.



Get our raceguide ➡️https://t.co/n2pXl7rRfu#MichelinMotoGP pic.twitter.com/HshwZHwmv9