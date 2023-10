Каспер Рууд влезе в нежелана компания за всеки играч от топ 10

11 - This is Casper Ruud's 11th loss of 2023 to an opponent ranked 51+. Since 2000, only three top-10 players have had more in a year - Nikolay Davydenko (13), Yevgeny Kafelnikov and Rainer Schuettler (12). Battle.#RolexShanghaiMasters | @SH_RolexMasters @atptour @ATPMediaInfo pic.twitter.com/wHZQJFkOXl