Лукаку: Много хора говореха за мен, но аз действам на терена

🇧🇪 Lukaku: "I worked a lot this summer. Many people have talked about me, I don’t talk and I show what I’m worth on the pitch".



"Mourinho? We have a special relationship, he knows my family. I have faith in him and vice versa".



⚽️ Romelu scored 7 goals in 7 games he started. pic.twitter.com/oLMxxMLSCR