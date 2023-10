Мбапе прави най-развратните партита в Париж, твърди журналист

🗣️ “I got Marquinhos, so that’s not far off Mbappe, I’ll take that. I didn’t even want to talk to him (Mbappe), the only talking he was going to get was something aggressive.”



Jamaal Lascelles on his battle with Kylian Mbappe and swapping shirts at the end of the game. 👕 pic.twitter.com/k8KTU79ksl