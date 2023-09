Евертън изхвърли Астън Вила, Фулъм продължава напред

🟢 1-0 vs Crystal Palace

🟢 3-0 vs Bournemouth

🟢 2-0 vs Nottingham Forest

🟢 3-0 vs Newcastle

🟢 1-0 vs Fulham

🟢 2-1 vs Tottenham

🟢 2-1 vs Brighton

🟢 4-0 vs Everton

🟢 3-0 vs Hibernian

🟢 3-1 vs Crystal Palace

🔴 1-2 vs Everton



Aston Villa's winning home run comes to an end. pic.twitter.com/DohNGJ4nLd