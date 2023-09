Виляреал уволни Кике Сетиен

🚨👋 𝐎𝐅𝐅𝐈𝐂𝐈𝐀𝐋 | Quique Setién has LEFT Villarreal!



The clubs director of football, Miguel Ángel Tena, will take over on an interim basis and take training tomorrow.



Villarreal 2023/24 La Liga record: 4 games, 1 win, 3 losses. pic.twitter.com/a8OUf7WTkP