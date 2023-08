Има сделка: Рома и Челси се разбраха за Лукаку

Romelu Lukaku to AS Roma, here we go! Agreement reached on loan deal valid until June 2024 — player will travel to Roma on Tuesday 🚨🟡🔴 #ASRoma



Salary coverage around €7.5m for 10 months. Loan fee higher than €5m.



Green light arrived also on player side.



Done deal. pic.twitter.com/GgdXbckbT2