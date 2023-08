Мейсън Грийнууд може да се събере с легенди на Ливърпул в Саудитска Арабия

🚨 Mason Greenwood is being eyed up by Saudi Arabian club Al-Ettifaq. 🇸🇦



Steven Gerrard's club are set to offer a £10m-a-year deal to the Manchester United forward.



Other Saudi clubs are also considering a move for the 21-year-old after United announced he’s leaving.



(Source:… pic.twitter.com/NG0FsltEt6