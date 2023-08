Сепси се измъкна в Казахстан, Бодьо/Глимт без проблеми

Sepsi are through!!!



After winning 1-0 away from home thanks to Ștefănescu corner and header scored by Păun, Sepsi 🔴⚪️ go through 2-1 on aggregate over Aktobe 🇰🇿 and will face Bodø/Glimt 🇳🇴 in #UECL play-offs



The goal here pic.twitter.com/4JtzqkxqDq