Ливърпул може да се раздели и със Салах

🚨🗣️ #AlIttihad approached #Salah and #Liverpool to explore the opportunity for his transfer.



‼️ Momo doesn't mind the idea to land in 🇸🇦, but considering the utmost respect for his club, he will let to #LFC decide freely.



🔥 It's up to teams now: talks are open. 🐓⚽ pic.twitter.com/iMPvBWSmlc