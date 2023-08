Кевин-Принс Боатенг приключи с футбола

Kevin Prince Boateng (36) announces his retirement from professional football. ⚽️👋



• 520 games

• 76 goals

• 56 assists

• 5 trophies



He played for Spurs, BVB, Portsmouth, AC Milan, Schalke 04, Barcelona, Sassoulo, Fiorentina, Besiktas, Hertha BSC and others.



pic.twitter.com/OAiPO3hcFv