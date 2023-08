Анчелоти: Имаме пълно доверие в Лунин, но може да вземем нов вратар

🎙️| Carlo Ancelotti press conference recap —



• Happy with Lunin as the starting GK.

• The team will look to sign another GK after Courtois injury.

• Arda Güler will be back in no time.

• There is a chance no one wears number 9 this season.

• Satisfied with the squad, no… pic.twitter.com/3GeMQGJgi8