Титуляр на Рома е поредният футболист, който ще играе в Саудитска Арабия

✔️🇸🇦 𝐎𝐅𝐅𝐈𝐂𝐈𝐀𝐋 | Al-Ahli have signed Roger Ibañez (24) from AS Roma.



€28.5m fixed fee, €3m add-ons and 20% sell-on clause to AS Roma as revealed by @FabrizioRomano. pic.twitter.com/hBR94c38eR