Севиля се разбра с швейцарски национал от Айнтрахт

Djibril Sow to Sevilla, here we go! Deal in place, player has now accepted and the agreement is sealed 🚨⚪️🔴 #Sevilla



Understand Sow will sign until June 2028, five year deal.



Medical tests booked on Wednesday.



Fee around €13/14m, as @CmOffiziell has reported. pic.twitter.com/vsjdjJaNQW