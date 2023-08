И Абитебул атакува Роси заради чистката в Алпин

It all comes down to this… 🛞



BWT @AlpineF1Team drivers, @OconEsteban & @PierreGASLY face off against @RFKracing drivers @Chris_Buescher & @keselowski in a challenge that’s not with the wheel they're used to…



Check out the full episode below 👇



📺:https://t.co/bq0PK19H8E#F1 pic.twitter.com/AsY9f5JR6I