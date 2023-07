Кристъл Палас ще се подсили с млад бразилец от Фламенго

Matheus França, in UK today in order to undergo medical as new Crystal Palace player 🔴🔵🇧🇷



◉ €20m fixed fee to Flamengo.

◉ €5m easy add-ons, up to €25m.

🥇 €5m extra add-ons only in case of Matheus winning Ballon d’Or.

◉ 20% on future sale [after €25m initial value]. pic.twitter.com/P2ueHgYxgK