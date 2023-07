Халф от Лига 1 е най-новото попълнение на Челси

Chelsea have sealed the agreement to sign 2004 talent Lesley Ugochukwu.



◉ €27/28m fee agreed with Rennes.

◉ Medical tests already booked.

◉ Long term deal also agreed.



Loan to Strasbourg or staying at #CFC, decision to be made soon (also with Pochettino).



Here we go 🔵✔️ pic.twitter.com/wTTk8mI85s