Сари отхвърлил идеята на Лотито да привлече халф на Манчестър Юнайтед

Lazio president Lotito: “I was prepared to open talks with Man United and bid for Fred, but Maurizio Sarri told me no — he doesn’t want Fred”. 🔵🇧🇷 #MUFC



“He did the same with Lo Celso… Sarri wants Zielinski and Ricci”, Lotito told Messaggero. pic.twitter.com/3NxIOUEgP1