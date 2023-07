Леклер изравни тъжен рекорд на Ботас

Charles Leclerc has now equalled Valtteri Bottas' rather unwanted record of most F1 poles without winning a drivers' title 🫣



Both drivers have 2️⃣0️⃣ poles.



Will Leclerc ever win a WDC? 🤔#F1 #BelgianGP pic.twitter.com/rHjcYYF6Aw