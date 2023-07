Легендарният Давид Силва приключи с футбола

🚨 OFFICIAL: David Silva has retired from football at the age of 37! He suffered an ACL injury in pre-season and has decided to stop playing. 😔



🇪🇸 869 games

⚽️ 156 goals

🎯 226 assists

🏆20 trophies



One of the most underrated players ever. 🔝 pic.twitter.com/kq58dDyDyC